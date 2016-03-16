F.C. Residents Earn Academic Honors Across the Nation

Several Falls Church residents recently earned academic honors from colleges, universities and other academic institutions across the nation.

Matthew Beer and James Meeks made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology, where students must earn at least a 3.4 grade point average to make the list. Kathryn Colarulli and Camila Moscoso made the dean’s list at Lafayette College, where students must earn at least a 3.6 grade point average.

Katherine R. Griswold, Jing Luo and Misha Vessali made the dean’s list at Boston University, where students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average to make the list.

Jacqueline Kleger made the honor roll at the University of Kansas. Kristina Skotte made the dean’s list at Azusa Pacific University, where students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average to make the list. Tara Khanmalek Yazdi was named to the dean’s list at Bates College, where students must earn a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.71 to make the list.

Kranthi Kumar Reddy Addula and Rahul Anampally graduated from the University of Central Missouri with Master of Science degrees. Bijay Subedi graduated from the University of Akron with a Master of Science degree in civil engineering.

