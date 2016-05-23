F.C.-Based Parkinson’s Foundation Holds Banquet

The Falls Church-based Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area honored those living with Parkinson’s disease on Tuesday, May 17 at the Defiance Luncheon awards ceremony and banquet at Fox Hill retirement community in Bethesda.

Sixty six recipients were recognized and received a special gold coin at the Defiance Luncheon in front of more than 130 guests in attendance. The occasion marked the first time the awards event was held at Fox Hill.

The recipients of the special gold coin at the ceremony attended 50 or more Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area program sessions in 2015. “Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area’s Defiance Luncheon is about celebrating courage in the face of adversity and taking steps to live well facing Parkinson’s disease,” said Jared D. Cohen, president and chief executive officer of the Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area.

“We are grateful to Fox Hill for hosting this important program and for allowing those working hard in the face of adversity to pause and reflect on their positive efforts to live well facing a chronic disease.” For more information, visit parkinsonfoundation.org.

