Connolly Sponsors Foreign Interference Act

Led by Falls Church area Congressman Gerry Connolly, Democratic members of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs have introduced legislation that would impose sanctions on any foreign person or entity found to interfere illegally with a U.S. election. The Protect American Democracy Act authored by Connolly and Ranking Member Eliot Engel, would bar entry to the United States and freeze U.S.-based assets of anyone involved in such interference. All 19 Democratic members of the Foreign Affairs Committee are original cosponsors of the bill.

“There is a broad consensus among the U.S. intelligence community that Russia directed a deliberate effort to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. That should trouble every American,” said Rep. Connolly. “One of our most cherished institutions, democratic elections free of foreign interference, has been attacked.”