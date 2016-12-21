‘DMV On Wheels’ Dates for F.C. in ’17 Listed

DMV 2 Go is a full-service Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) on wheels. A recreational vehicle parks in front of City Hall, 330 Park Ave., on select Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to Falls Church Revenue Commissioner Tom Clinton. The accessible office provides all DMV transactions including applying for and renewing driver’s licenses; obtaining ID cards (including photos) and Virginia’s veterans ID cards; taking road and knowledge tests; obtaining copies of driving records; obtaining vehicle titles, license plates, decals, and transcripts; ordering disabled parking placards or plates; updating an address after a move for DMV and voter registration; and more. Customers should be prepared with the required documents to complete transactions.

The 2017 dates are as follows and are usually on Monday: January 6, February 10, March 10, April 14, May 12, June 9, July 14, August 11, September 8, October 13, November 3 and December 8. In addition, DMV Connect is a limited-service event at the American Legion, 400 N. Oak St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Services include Virginia, veterans, and child IDs; driver’s licenses; disabled parking placards; and vehicle titles and registrations. The 2017 dates are as follows: January 9, 11, 12, February 13, 15, 16, March 13, 15, 16, April 10, 12, 13, May 8, 10, 11, June 12, 14, 15, July 10, 12, 13, August 7, 9, 10, September 11, 13, 14, October 11, 12, 13, November 13, 15, 16, December 11, 13, 14.