F.C. Pancake House Collecting Outerwear, Toys for Homeless

By Sally Cole

The Original Pancake House is collecting outerwear and toys for their annual Christmas breakfast for homeless people in the greater Falls Church area. Approximately 1,200 people are expected to attend, 250 of them children. Outerwear and toys can be dropped off between 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. through Dec. 23 at the restaurant located at 7395 Lee Highway in Falls Church. Dancing Mind is also collecting toys for the holidays.

New unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots Campaign can be dropped off through Dec. 21 at the yoga, cycle, CrossFit studio located at 929 W. Broad Street in Falls Church.