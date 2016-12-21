F.C. Schools Ramp Up Superintendent Search

At a work session this Tuesday, members of the Falls Church School Board received a preliminary report from its superintendent search consultants, BWP and Associates, a noted educational leadership search firm, about the process it proposes leading to the selection of a new permanent superintendent of schools by April 1, with a targeted July 1 start date.

As advertisements of the position go out nationally, there have already 15 people from 10 states who have responded. The deadline for applicants will be Feb. 24, and the school board will have the benefit of surveys conducted by the consultants of key stakeholders on what they hope to see in a new superintendent. That profile includes an educational leader who can handle the dynamics of change, communicate effectively to the community and be a collaborative manager working with City officials and the community. Other qualities included approachability, best for students, courageous and able to handle growth challenges with questions of capital infrastructure needs, and being supportive of the arts and athletics.

“You are making this search in a most favorable part of the annual cycle,” the board was told. “The future of our system depends on the soundness of our decision on this,” School Board chair Justin Castillo said.