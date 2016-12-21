Mason Row Begins Site Plan Approval Process

Appearing before the Falls Church Planning Commission Monday night, key figures in the development of the 4.3-acre Mason Row mixed-use project that won unanimous approval from the F.C. City Council this year, discussed their site plan, submitted with a check for $57,000 cost last month, that included some added touches for better aesthetic and use values.

In addition, Amiral Nasserian, vice president for development of the mid-Atlantic division of Mill Creek Residential (formerly Trammel Crow) confirmed to the Planners that negotiations are currently underway with a movie theater operator (there were four candidates, it was earlier reported) and a hotelier. A newly designed Market Square area with a stage doubling as a seating area, a boardwalk, restaurant outdoor seating and a interactive water features are now included in the plan. On Oct. 15, the project won a variance from the F.C. Board of Zoning Appeals.

“You done a really nice job of adding a lot more detail to this,” said Commissioner Melissa Teates.