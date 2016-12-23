F.C. Resident & Friends Make Scarves for Local Homeless Shelter

Longtime Falls Church resident Katelyn Williams and her friends recently made knitted scarves and donated them to the Falls Church Homeless Shelter on Friday, Dec. 16. Williams, an adult with special needs, with assistance from her caregivers and friends, made the scarves as part of a continuing project to recycle or repurpose used or excess household items.

All of the yarn used in making the scarves was from Williams’ grandmother’s collection or donated by the community. In addition to the knitting activities, she also recycles used holiday and greeting cards, donated from the community, into gift tags.

“These recycling projects help Katelyn develop independence and increases her involvement in the community,” said her mother, Eileen Williams, in an email to the News-Press. All of these activities are done in an office space called The H-A-R-K Center (Hobby-Activity-Recycling-Kraft) in the Panera building at 450 W. Broad Street.