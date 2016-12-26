BikeneticX Draws Record Number of Participants

BikeneticX, a cyclocross bike race sponsored by the local Falls Church bike shop Bikenetic, drew record number of participants earlier this month. The pirate-themed BikeneticX (pronounced Bikeneti-Cross) race was held in the undulating terrain near Haymarket, featuring passages of mud, steep pitches and a jump plank, among other obstacles.

There were 641 registered racers, up from 601 the previous year. Bikenetic owners and cyclocross racers Jan Feuchtner and Helen Huley were thrilled with the results. “We love our races to be slightly quirky, and a whole lot of fun,” Feuchtner said.

“It is a chance for adults to do some racing and feel like a kid playing in the dirt, grass and mud. And it was awesome to see so many come out and brave the cold for a good time.” The Bikenetic course at the Camp Snyder complex weaved around a pirate ship, allowing spectators to view riders chase, tumble and grind through the challenging geography. Several team members donned pirate attire among a suitably decorated course.

The atmosphere may have been festive, but the racing was serious. BikeneticX marked the final of the Sportif Cross Cup series of eight races and end of the cyclocross season in the greater D.C. area.

Racers were vying not only for podium finishes but also for points that gave them season championship positions. Race categories are determined by experience and skill. The top category, 1/2/3 Elite for men, was won by Evan Clouse. Gabriella Sterne won the women’s category 1/2/3 Elite. For more information, visit bikenetic.com.