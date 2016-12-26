Falls Church Couple’s Band Readies to Release an Album

Falls Church couple Barbara Western and Bryan Baxter’s shoegaze rock band Koshari is set to release a new album, Embers, on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at a show at Iota Club and Cafe, located at 2832 Wilson Blvd., Arlington.

In Embers, the band takes fans on an emotional rollercoaster through the twists and turns of holding on to love. “While breakups and falling in love are easier to write about, you need to dig deeper to express the ambivalent or confining moments that indicate a change in relationships,” Western, the group’s vocalist and songwriter, said of the writing process.

“We really wear our hearts on our sleeves with this release.” This is the group’s fourth full-length release and their first concept record. For more information, kosharimusic.com.