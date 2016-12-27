Arlington Children’s Chorus Hold Auditions on Jan. 9

The Arlington Children’s Chorus is conducting auditions for its spring season on Monday, Jan. 9 from 4 – 6 p.m. at Glebe Elementary School, located at 1717 N. Glebe Road, Arlington. Auditions are open to children in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area with unchanged voices who are in grades 2 – 12.

Those who are auditioning should bring the information sheet and a photo with them to the audition. The photo requirements are as follows: the photo should be a clear image of only the child who is auditioning (a school photo will suffice), the photo must be a full face-and-shoulders shot, facing the camera, a full-face should be provided, the singer’s full name should be printed on the back of the photo and the photo should be attached to the information form.

The Arlington Children’s Chorus is a group of young musicians drawn from all over the region who perform throughout the year. For more information, visit arlingtonchildrenschorus.org. To sign up for an audition, visit signupgenius.com/go/9040448ada72ea20-arlington.

