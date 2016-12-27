F.C.’s West Broad Development Receives Award of Excellence

Falls Church’s hot new mixed-use development, the West Broad project at 301 W. Broad Street, received the Award of Excellence for Best Building – Mixed-Use Project – Single Building from the Northern Virginia chapter of the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties at its 2016 Awards Gala in mid-November.

The was one of 26 handed out at the gala, which was held at The Ritz-Carlton in Tysons Corner. The Awards Gala and Dinner is an opportunity to celebrate significant new contributions to Northern Virginia by the commercial, industrial and mixed-use real estate community.

The developer of the project was Rushmark Properties, the architect was Davis, Carter, Scott, Ltd. and the contractor was HITT Contracting Inc. For more information, visit naiopva.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments