Falls Church Man Charged in Dec. 26 Alexandria Stabbing

A 34-year-old man from Falls Church has been charged in an alleged stabbing that occurred in Alexandria in evening of Monday, Dec. 26, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. Detectives have charged Donnell D. Nesbitt, of Falls Church, with malicious wounding for allegedly stabbing another man.

An investigation by the department determined the two men, who did not know each other, were outside talking with a mutual acquaintance in the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue in Alexandria around 8:50 p.m. The two men began arguing. The argument escalated and the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife.

The victim suffered serious trauma to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Major Crimes detectives assumed the investigation. Shortly after, the detectives found Nesbitt in the 8300 block of Brockham Drive in Alexandria. He was taken to the Adult Detention Center and charged with malicious wounding.

The Fairfax County Police Department asks that anyone with information to contact Fairfax police at 703-691-2131, or Crime Solvers electronically by visiting fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637) or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477).

