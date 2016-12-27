Gallery Underground Mounts ‘High Caliber’ Group Show

Gallery Underground will exhibit the group art show “High Caliber” throughout the month of January. The exhibit will consists of paintings, sculpture, photography and metalsmithing by award-winning local artists.

Each of the exhibit’s seven artists are active Arlington Artists Alliance members whose work gained recognition for top quality in the recent 2016 ARTrageous Silent Art Auction. “High Caliber” is a tribute show to some of the best of the best local artwork in Arlington.

The gallery will also show a new all-media Members Show. Also featured is painter Jean Moore, whose oils delight local art lovers, ranging from exquisite seascapes to enchanting animals. The show’s opening reception is Friday, Jan. 6 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the gallery, located at 2100 Crystal Dr., Arlington.

The shows run from Tuesday, Jan. 3 – Friday, Jan. 27. For more information, visit galleryunderground.org or arlingtonartistsalliance.org.

