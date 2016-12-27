McLean Community Center Announces January Calendar

The McLean Community Center, located at 1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean, recently announced its slate of events to open up the new year, which includes a recital, Shakespeare and a flamenco lecture and performance.

McLean Community Center will be closed on January 2 in observance of New Year’s Day, but the first event of the year for the center is a free performance from the Unruly Theater Project on Friday, Jan. 6 from 7 – 9 p.m. This event will be held at The Old Teen Firehouse, located at 1440 Chain Bridge Road, McLean.

On Sunday, Jan. 8 at 3 p.m., there will be a Young Soloist Recital. The event is free and will feature professional musicians who have won international recognition for their artistry and showcase the talents of local school-age musicians.

Experts from the Shakespeare Theatre, American Shakespeare Center and Potomac School will give a guided tour of the world of Shakespeare on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. The event will be held in preparation for American Shakespeare Center on Tour’s Shakespeare Weekend at The Alden. The cost is $3 for McLean Community Center tax district residents and $5 for everyone else.

On Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22, The Alden will host the American Shakespeare Company on Tour for performances of three of Shakespeare’s classics. Tickets for all three performances and the Shakespeare prep event on Thursday, Jan. 12 can be purchased for $60 for McLean Community Center tax district residents and $88 for everyone else.

The next weekend, on Saturday, Jan. 28, there will be a flamenco 101 event that will feature a lecture and Q&A session from with flamenco educator Estela Vélez de Paredez. Right after that tutorial, there will be a performance featuring Vélez de Paredez and Carlota Santana. Tickets for that performance are $20 for McLean Community Center tax district residents and $35 for everyone else. For more information, visit mcleancenter.org.

