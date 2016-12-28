You are here: Home » Business » Dancing Mind Celebrating New Year with Free Event Friday

December 28, 2016
By Sally Cole

Dancing Mind is offering a special New Year’s “Glow with the Flow” celebration on Friday, December 30 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. The free event is designed to help participants break a sweat and set the tone for bright beginnings and new possibilities with a New Year’s Eve playlist and blacklight and glow stick practice. Dancing Mind offers yoga, CrossFit, and cycling classes along with workshops and training programs.

For more information, visit www.dancingmind.com.

