Free Pilates Workouts at Epiphany on New Year’s Day

Epiphany Pilates is hosting a New Year, New You Open House on January 1 from 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. which will include complimentary workouts designed to encourage people to try something new in the new year. Twenty to thirty minute sample “taste” classes will be offered in Vinyasa Yoga, Pilates Circuit, Pilates Mat at 1 pm, BootyBarre Plus, Reformer, Prenatal Pilates, Rock Your Birth, Mommy & Me Pilates, Taste of BumpBarre, and Baby at the Barre. For a schedule of classes or for more information, visit www.epiphanypilates.com or contact the studio at info@epiphanypilates.com or (703) 204-2200.

Epiphany Pilates is located at 2735 Hartland Road, Suite 100, in the Merrifield area of Falls Church.

