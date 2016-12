A small group from the George Mason High School Jazz Ensemble played for the Lions Club’s holiday dinner at the Italian Cafe on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The performance was just one of many by Mason’s music students this month.

Three different groups of musicians played for the News-Press‘ holiday party on Thursday, Dec. 15. The final performance for the year was at the Senior Center at the Falls Church Community Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

