Longtime F.C. Resident, Arthur ‘Art’ Kaye Dies

Arthur Scott Kaye, beloved husband of Merelyn Kaye, father to Kristin Karnis and Karin Morrison, grandfather to Jessica, Katherine, and Emily Karnis, and Taylor Morrison, departed this earth on December 28 after fighting a long illness.

Art was born in Washington, D.C. on July 12, 1934. After serving in the U.S. Army stationed with the 101st Airborne Division, he graduated from Shepherd University in 1960. Art was the president and CEO of Career Advisors and after selling the company, went into real estate with his wife Merelyn and daughter Karin. Among his many real estate duties, he held his famous Broker Opens as “Chef Arturo” with perfectly-cooked food served on real china, complete with cloth napkins and silver utensils. He published his menu on hand delivered invitations that always included the teaser “yummy desserts”

As a teeenager and young man, Art belonged to the Twentieth Century Dance Club in D.C., which inspired a lifelong love of ballroom dancing, and as he said kept him out of pool halls. He won Jitterbug competitions and was close to pro level in Foxtrot, Waltz, and Latin Dances. He was the hit of the party and outshone the bride at his granddaughter’s wedding reception.

Art was an avid golfer, and one year played every day the course was open. He loved to fish and went on an annual trip with his “Fishing Buddies” for many years, including a trip to Mexico. He was a gadget man, and his latest infatuation was a ratchet belt, which he demonstrated to anyone whom he could corral. He was the family chef and cooked all holiday dinners to perfection, except the year he accidentally turned off the oven while cooking a ten pound salmon.

Art commuted to Beverly Beach, Maryland, for many summers so his family could “bask at the beach.” He loved picnicking at a family property in Warrenton he named “Waterloo” and directed a film with his granddaughter entitled “Poopah and Miss Jess go to the Country” complete with a cow chasing scene. Art was also the originator of the Falls Church News-Press Critter Corner. A true Virginia Gentleman, he was unfailingly polite and kind to all he met and was loved by all.

He was inspired by the work of Malala Yousafzai, and in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Malala Fund at Malala.org. Memorial services will be held at Murphy Funeral Home in Falls Church; please contact Murphy for information regarding the services.

