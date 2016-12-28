Mason Students Build Holograms for Smart Phones

George Mason High School is working to expand use of the MakerSpace by encouraging all students to become involved during Mustang Block. A planning team of teachers, administrators and students with the leadership of assistant principal Kevin Clark are meeting weekly to create monthly maker challenges.

The first challenge is creating a hologram using smart phones. On Friday, Dec. 16, students created a pyramid to display holographic videos. The challenge continued this Monday to include creating a hologram video.

