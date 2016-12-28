New Skin Care Center Opens on Broad Street

By Sally Cole

SAWP Skin and Wellness Place, has opened at 929 W. Broad Street, Suite 250 in Falls Church. The new business provides comprehensive, cutting-edge, and compassionate care for skin with a focus on addressing the specific skin care needs of each client. Services provided include facials, ultrasounds, skin tightening, Juvesa ProSkin, 3D Photo Abrasion, laser hair removal, Brazilian waxing, eye lash extensions, micro ablating eyebrows, micro needling, face lifts, micro current face and body lifting, Brazilian bikini waxing.

For more information, visit www.sawpskin.com.

