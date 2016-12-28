Operation EarthWatch T-Shirt Designs Due Jan. 9

The Falls Church City Public School system encouraged parents and students in the school system to complete their Operation EarthWatch December activity sheet over the winter holiday in its Morning Announcements email. They also encouraged students to work on drawing a design for Operation Earthwatch’s “Nurture Nature” themed t-shirt competition.

Students who complete all of their Operation EarthWatch activities earn a special t-shirt at the end of the school year and t-shirt designs are being sought. The Education Task Group of the Falls Church Environmental Sustainability Council will select the winning design. Designs can be stapled to the December activity sheet and turned into respective school offices by January 9.

Students who are creating t-shirt designs are encouraged to think about how they help take care of nature, from planting native trees or flowers to feeding the birds during the winter to creating a butterfly garden. For more information, visit sites.google.com/site/operationearthwatch/activity-sheets.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments