Watch Night Organizers Seeking Business Donations

By Sally Cole

Local resident and Watch Night organizer Barb Cram is seeking donations from the business community to help fund Falls Church City’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration. The event, which will take place in downtown Falls Church, includes kids’ entertainment, inflatables, live music, free popcorn, and more. Cram, who is also President of Falls Church Arts and the Falls Church City Arts & Humanities Council, organizes this event with assistance from City staff and volunteers. Businesses interested in helping to fund this event, which is provided free of charge to the general public, can contact Cram at 703-282-6563 or mail checks to The Little City CATCH Foundation, Watch Night Account, PO Box 686, Falls Church, Va. 22040.

For more information about Watch Night, visit www.watchnightfallschurch.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments