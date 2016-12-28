Woodrow Wilson Library Screens ‘Scrooged’

The Woodrow Wilson Library is screening the holiday classic “Scrooged,” which stars Bill Murray, on Thursday, Dec. 29 at the library, located at 6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church. “Scrooged” is a twisted take on the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, where Murray plays the role of Scrooge, under the name Francis Xaxier “Frank” Cross, an arrogant, inconsiderate and cynical television executive.

Adults and teens will only be admitted to this screening as the film has a PG-13 rating. Admission is free for the screening, which will begin at 3 p.m. For more information, call 703-820-8774.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments