Jacomo Retires as Hands-On Head of Palm Restaurant

WRAPPING UP HIS 44 year career as the hands-on executive director of the legendary Washington, D.C. Palm Restaurant last week was Tommy Jacomo (center), flanked by two Falls Church residents and regular Palm diners, News-Press owner Nicholas Benton (left) and Nathan Hamme (right). Another diner at The Palm last Friday was Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe and the Mayor-elect of Richmond, Levar Stoney. Also there was James Longo, longtime Falls Church resident who is the chief financial officer for the Palm chain.

