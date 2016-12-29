You are here: Home » Around F.C. » Jacomo Retires as Hands-On Head of Palm Restaurant

Jacomo Retires as Hands-On Head of Palm Restaurant

December 29, 2016 4:23 PM0 comments
By Nicholas F. Benton

(Photo: News-Press)

(Photo: News-Press)

WRAPPING UP HIS 44 year career as the hands-on executive director of the legendary Washington, D.C. Palm Restaurant last week was Tommy Jacomo (center), flanked by two Falls Church residents and regular Palm diners, News-Press owner Nicholas Benton (left) and Nathan Hamme (right). Another diner at The Palm last Friday was Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe and the Mayor-elect of Richmond, Levar Stoney. Also there was James Longo, longtime Falls Church resident who is the chief financial officer for the Palm chain.

Comments

comments

Facebook Iconfacebook like buttonTwitter Icontwitter follow buttonGoogle+Google+