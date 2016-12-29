Letters to the Editor: Thanks to Our Friends & Neighbors for Support

Letters to the Editor: December 29, 2016 – January 4, 2017

Thanks to Our Friends & Neighbors for Support

Editor,

To our friends and neighbors,

We are overwhelmed with the generosity, support, and kindness that you have shared with us after the fire that destroyed our home on December 17.

Please know that all of us, including our son, Jacob, are doing well. We are keeping our heads up and trying to stay positive as we settle into our temporary home away from home.

We have been moved to tears repeatedly while reading your notes and messages and are so blessed to have received so many donations and supplies to help us quickly get back on our feet. We are also very thankful for those who searched for our missing cat, Rockie. She eventually came home, and both of our cats are doing just fine.

In the coming days and weeks, we plan to personally thank as many of you as we can. Many of you left us gifts without leaving your names. We hope this message of gratitude somehow finds its way to you, and we hope everyone knows how much we appreciate the way our community has gone above and beyond to assist us during this difficult period.

At this time, we’re asking those who may still want to help us out to consider donating to the organizations that assisted us: Falls Church Fire Department, The Animal Welfare League of Arlington, South Paws Animal Hospital, Thomas Jefferson Elementary PTA, Sunshine Committee, and teachers and Columbia Baptist MOPS Group.

We wish all of our friends and neighbors all the best in the New Year!

Jessica, Tommy & Jacob Goodwin

Falls Church

Stuart Name Change Effort is Waste of Time & Money

Editor,

I was glad to see your paper giving some coverage to the ongoing J.E.B. Stuart High School name controversy.

The Fairfax County Public School system seems to be handling this situation in a very slipshod manner. Why are they asking for volunteers during the busy Christmas season? People are focused on other things right now. Are they trying to rig the process?

What about the alumni of J.E.B. Stuart? The school opened back in 1959 when Dwight Eisenhower was in the White House. The Stuart Raiders have a long and proud history. Trying to change the name of the school is a slap in the face to its longstanding achievements and traditions. This is another battle in the culture war our society is facing nowadays. This is political correctness run amok. It’s a waste of time and money.

I will lobby to keep the name of J.E.B. Stuart High.

Gregory S. Paspatis

Alexandria

Hypocrisy & Politicians are Long-Time Bedfellows

Editor,

Regarding Mr. Phelps’ December 15-21 News-Press letter about left-wing hypocrisy: The writer makes a good point, i.e. that Clinton, like Trump, identified concerns about “illegal aliens” which could pose problems. However, I would argue that there is a significant difference between a statement of policy or goal from a sitting president while addressing Congress charging them to come together, consider the problem, and recommend solutions, versus wild and unrealistic hyperbole from someone running for elected office, i.e.

• Round up 11 million people and deport them,

• Build a wall and make Mexico pay for it,

• Bar certain religious groups from entering the country.

(Although in the post-truth era and political hyperbole it’s not clear how many people really thought the president-elect meant what he said, although we all understand that tough talk excites the base).

I think we can all agree that some reasonable strategy must be implemented. That said, there is no reason not to treat these refugees with some Christian charity. They’re fleeing oppression, poverty and fear for themselves and their families – not unlike our forefathers when they came to this country. I would also suggest that our president-elect’s accusations that they are rapists, drug dealers and terrorists, is more hyperbole than fact. Such talk may invigorate the alt-right, but unfortunately it does not help in deciding the appropriate actions to take.

As to the left wing being hypocritical, a word of caution, hypocrisy and politicians are long-time bedfellows and it’s a fickle mistress, which often serves the highest bidder.

John Mason

Via the Internet

