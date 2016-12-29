Mason Forensics Students Tour Ballistic Laboratory

On Friday, Dec. 16, students in the forensics students from George Mason High School took a field trip to the Department of Forensic Science in Manassas. That department analyzes many types of evidence from police agencies across the state.

The students toured the ballistics lab and learned how bullets are studied as evidence. Each gun has an individual “signature” that is left on the bullet. Students saw how tests are run on bullets, shell casings and guns.

They were shown a gun being fired into a water tank and learned about the analysis that follows. Results are used to trace guns to multiple crime scenes.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments