TJ Students Learn Lessons About Holiday Traditions

One of the second grade classes at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School learned about the holiday traditions that different cultures have just before the school system went on break for the winter.

On Monday, Dec. 19, the students learned about some of the traditions related to Hanukkah, including dreidels. The students made posters and then made dreidels and played a game with them.

The week before, the students learned about gingerbread houses, a German tradition, and la Befana, an Italian tradition. On Tuesday, Dec. 20 they learned about Kwanzaa, which is celebrated in the black community.

