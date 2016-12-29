Zachary Smith & the Dixie Power Trio Play at TJ

Zachary Smith & the Dixie Power Trio played two assemblies at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School on Friday, Dec. 16. The assemblies were sponsored by the Falls Church Elementary Parent Teacher Association.

The group showcases different musical styles originating in Louisiana, including zydeco, blues, Dixieland, jazz and Cajun. This wasn’t the first assembly the association sponsored. They bring diverse and interesting groups into the elementary schools in Falls Church throughout the year.

