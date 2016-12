MARY ELLEN HENDERSON MIDDLE SCHOOL’S STUDENT COUNCIL recently donated $200 to the D.C. Central Kitchen to support the organization’s efforts to feed local communities during the increasingly cold winter months. Here are (l to r) last year’s Student Council president and current Mason freshman Ciara Curtin, current president Katherine Donovan, Central Kitchen CEO Mike Curtin and Student Council co-sponsor Farrell Kelly.

