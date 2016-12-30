Faces of Falls Church: December 29, 2017 – January 4, 2017

James, a former “corporate marauder” is author of the book, “Songs of the Viking Life: Reflections of a Frequent Flyer.” On his book: “Get on the road. Make something great happen. Get paid. Repeat. The Viking Life. In the last millennium it involved warfare and a great taking. Months away from home followed by a long winter of celebration. Now it is a weekly grind for millions of us – executives, salespersons, experts from all disciplines – just about anyone who must work far from home. These songs and poems are the product of long hours in hotel rooms, airports, and conference rooms the world over. I hope you enjoy them.”

