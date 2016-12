MASON JUNIOR WRESTLER Bryan Villegas grapples an opponent while on his way to his 18th win of the season during the 2016 Mason Holiday Classic that was held at George Mason High School on Friday, Dec. 23. The Mustangs finished fifth as a team out of the nine teams that competed in the wrestling tournament. Villegas finished 1st in the 106 pound division and is undefeated so far this season.

