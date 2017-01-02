City of Falls Church Offers Free Christmas Tree Collection

The City of Falls Church is offering free Christmas tree collection on Wednesdays in January and February, except for on City-observed holidays. City residents can place their tree at the curb in front of their house. Doing so during the first two weeks in January will ensure speedy collection, according to a press release from the City of Falls Church.

Those who want their tree collected should remove plastic bags, rope and all decorations, including tinsel, before placing their tree on the curb. Residents who live in apartments and condominiums that receive private trash and recycling service may recycle trees by taking them to the brush collection area at the Fairfax County Citizens’ Disposal and Recycling Facility, located at 4618 W. Ox Road, Fairfax. For more information, call 703-248-5160.

