F.C. Recreation & Parks Class Registration Opens

Registration for the City of Falls Church’s Recreation and Parks Department’s classes open on Tuesday, Jan. 3 for City residents and opens on Tuesday, Jan. 10 for non-City residents, according to a press release from the City of Falls Church.

New programs include a physical education program for preschoolers, a Victorian tea party and calligraphy. Classic classes, like those focused on art, dance, fitness and technology, will also be offered. Phone registration for these classes begins on Wednesday, Jan. 4 for City residents and begins on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for non-City residents.

Registering for classes and programs early helps prevent them from being cancelled. The Recreation and Parks Department’s Winter/Spring brochure can be found at the Falls Church Community Center or at fallschurchva.gov/Recreation. For more information, email recreation@fallschurchva.gov or call 703-248-5027.

