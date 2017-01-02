F.C. Teens Volunteer at Mary Riley Styles Public Library
The Mary Riley Styles Public Library is hosting two events where local teenagers can gain volunteer experience and community service hours on Thursday, Jan. 5. The first event is a Volunteer Orientation, which will be held from 6 – 6:30 p.m.
Children ages 12 – 18 can learn about volunteer opportunities at the Mary Riley Styles Public Library to earn community service hours. Registration and a completed volunteer application are required of all of those who attend.
From 7 – 7:30 p.m., the library’s Teen Advisory Board will meet. The board consists of children in grades 7 – 12 and meets bimonthly during the school year to give teens a voice in the library. This month, the board will be planning a spring teen program.
Teens who serve on the board earn volunteer hours. Registration is required. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/672/Teen-Volunteers or fallschurchva.gov/Library. To register, call 703-248-5030.