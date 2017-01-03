10th Annual Chinese New Year Festival Slated for Jan. 14

Falls Church’s Asian Community Service Center is hosting its 10th Annual Chinese New Year Festival on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Luther Jackson Middle School, located at 3020 Gallows Road, Falls Church.

At the festival, there will be cultural live performances including dragon and lion dances, a Han Costume Fashion show, Asian foods, Chinese name writing, language, craft and business booths, a children’s world and a lunar new year dragon parade. Admission to the event is free. If schools have to close because of inclement weather, the event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28.

2017 is the year of the rooster and the Asian Community Service Center will promote truth as the main topic. For more information, call Tiny 703-868-1509, email contact@AsianServiceCenter.org or visit ChineseNewYearFestival.org.

