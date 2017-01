It’s a Missing Critter Alert!

Max went missing on Christmas Day on Alger Road in Falls Church. He’s a 11-year-old, long-haired tuxedo and a reward is offered for his safe return. If seen, Max’s missing owners ask people to keep him in the area by feeding him.

If you have seen Max, please call Naomi at 703-862-5222, April at 703-534-3635 or Falls Church Animal Hospital at 703-532-6121

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments