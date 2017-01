Residents of the Mount Daniel-Ellison Heights neighborhood gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony and “stock the box” for their community’s new “Little Free Library” on Sunday, Dec. 18. The library is now filled with donated books, which neighbors and passersby are welcome to browse and borrow at no cost.

The newest Little Free Library, located in the 600 block of N. Oak Street, is the sixth chartered Little Free Library in the 22046 zip code.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments