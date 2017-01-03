‘A Little Princess’ Continues Encore Stage & Studio Season

Encore Stage & Studio’s 2016-17 season will pick back up with “A Little Princes,” which opens on Friday, Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre, located at 125 S. Old Glebe Road, Arlington.

In the play, Sara Crewe, a young heiress to a diamond mine fortune, leaves her home and father in India to go to school at Miss Michin’s Select Seminary for Young Ladies in London. When adversity strikes, Sara’s imaginative powers come to the rescue, transforming a drab institution into a place of magic and mystery. The show is recommended for children ages four and up.

The play is based on the classic novel of the same name by Frances Hodgson Burnett. The novel was adapted for stage by Vera Morris with music and lyrics by Bill Francoeur. Tickets for the play, which runs through Sunday, Jan. 15, are $10 for children, students, military and seniors and $15 for adults.

The shows will run on Fridays at 7:30 p.m., on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and on Sundays at 3 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit encorestageva.org.

