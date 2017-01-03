Mary Riley Styles Public Library Hosts Info Sessions for Seniors

Mary Riley Styles Pubic Library is hosting a series of information sessions for local seniors to learn financial strategies to move forward with in life. The series starts on Wednesday, Jan. 25 with an event called Social Security: Your Questions Answered, which will be held in the library’s conference room from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

At the event, seniors can learn social security claiming strategies and ask questions in general about how social security effects finances. Albert Wu, a financial advisor with Edward Jones, will lead the free discussion.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the library will host an event called Retirement: What Happens After the Paychecks Stop? from 7 – 8:30 p.m. in the library’s conference room. Wu will also lead this discussion, which will be about learning strategies to prepare financially for retirement.

Registration is required for all events in this series. To reserve a spot, stop by the library’s reference desk or call 703-248-5035. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments