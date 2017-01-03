Thomas Jefferson Library Creates New Book Club

Thomas Jefferson Library, located at 7415 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, has created a new book club called Flashlight Readers Too for children ages 8 – 12. The first meeting of the book club is Monday, Jan. 9 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

The book that will be discussed at the book club is Jeremy Thacher, Dragon Hatcher by Bruce Coville. Organizers of the book club ask that those who participate read the book before the club’s meeting. Copies of the book are available at the information desk at the library. Registration is required. For more information, call 703-573-1060.

