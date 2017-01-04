Advantage Trainers Moves, Expands Space

By Sally Cole

After only six months in business, Advantage Trainers is expanding into larger space. The personal training facility, owned and operated by Eliot Corwin, has moved down the hall from its original location at 450 W. Broad Street into Suite 202. Corwin and fellow certified trainer Jessamyn Modrak offer 30-, 45- and 60-minute, and small group personal training services. Mainspring Physical Therapy also works out of the expanded space.

For more information, visit www.advantagetrainers.com.

