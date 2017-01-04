Crime Report: Holiday Thefts, DUI & Assault

It was a holiday of thefts plus a DUI and domestic assault in the latest City of Falls Church crime report released this week. Someone skipped out of a tab at Lesly’s Restaurant, a 61-year old Fairfax man was arrested for a DUI on W. Broad, a wallet was stolen from a vehicle at 24 Hour Fitness and another taken from Panera Bread and there was 42-year old Falls Church man was arrested for domestic assault on E. Broad.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: Dec. 26, 2016 – Jan. 1, 2017

Robbery, 421 W. Broad St. (Inns of Virginia) On Dec. 26, police received a delayed report of a robbery by acquaintances of the victim.

Defrauding an Innkeeper, 306 Hillwood Ave. (Lesly’s Restaurant) On Dec. 27, a patron refused to pay a restaurant bill.

Driving Under the Influence, 200 block W. Broad St. On Dec. 27, a male, 61, of Fairfax, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Larceny from Vehicle, 1000 E. Broad St. (24 hour Fitness) On Dec. 30, a wallet was stolen from the victim’s vehicle.

Larceny from Building, 450 W. Broad St. (Panera Bread) On Dec. 30, a wallet was reported stolen.

Domestic Assault, 200 block E. Broad St. On Dec. 31, a male, 42, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for Assaulting a Family Member.

Public Drunkenness, 220 N. Washington St. (State Theater) On Jan. 1, a female, 27, of Reston, was arrested for Public Drunkenness.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments