‘DMV 2 Go’ at F.C. City Hall This Friday

Falls Church Commissioner of the Revenue Tom Clinton has announced that the full-service “DMV 2 Go” bus will be in front of City Hall (330 Park Ave.) on Friday, January 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The accessible office provides all DMV transactions including applying for and renewing driver’s licenses; obtaining ID cards (including photos) and Virginia’s veterans ID cards; taking road and knowledge tests; obtaining copies of driving records; obtaining vehicle titles, license plates, decals, and transcripts; ordering disabled parking placards or plates; updating an address after a move for DMV and voter registration; and more.

Customers should be prepared with the required documents to complete transactions.

