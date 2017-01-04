New Hours for F.C. Winter Farmers Market Running Through March

The City of Falls Church Farmers Market kicks off its shorter, winter season hours this Saturday. Through March, the market now opens an hour later at 9 a.m. and runs until noon. The City announced that 38 vendors have signed on for the new winter season market including two new purveyors: Little Wicomico Oyster Company from Heathsville, Va. will offer up fresh Chesapeake Bay oysters and Rita’s Crepes out of Bethesda will have both sweet and savory crepes.

Returning vendors this winter include Atwater’s, Bees ‘n Blossoms, Black Rock Orchard, Blue Ridge Dairy, Bonaparte Breads, BorekG, Bread House, Cavanna Pasta, Inc., Chase Your Tail Bakery, Chris’ Marketplace, Cibola Farms, Clear Spring Creamery, Cold Country Salmon, Cold Pantry Foods, Country Gardens, Endless Summer Harvest, Fields of Grace Farm, Flower of the Forest Farm, Fresh Crunch Pickles, Gina’s Pacific Jam & Jellies, Grace’s Pastries, Greek SuperFoods, Greenheart Juice Shop, Homestead Farm, Honey Brook Farms, The Mushroom Stand / Mother Earth Organic Mushroom, North Gate Vineyard, Number 1 Sons, Oak Lane Soapworks, Penn Farm, Sexy Vegie, Spring Valley Farm & Orchard, Stachowski Brand Charcuterie, Sunnyside Farm and Orchards, Toigo Orchards and Valentine’s Country Bakery & Meats.

The Falls Church Farmers Market is located at 300 Park Ave. in Falls Church.

