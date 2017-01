Two new members of the Falls Church Planning Commission – Tim Stevens (left) and Brent Krasner (right) – joined the soon-to-be voted new chair of the board, Russ Wodiska (second from right) and board member Lindy Hockenberry prior to their meeting Tuesday night.

In addition to the election of Wodiska, Andy Rankin was elected vice chair.

