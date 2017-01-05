Letters to the Editor: Council Should First Look at What F.C. Can Afford

Letters to the Editor: January 5 – 11, 2017

Council Should First Look at What F.C. Can Afford

Editor,

Your admittedly unscientific poll says that city leaders are out of touch with city taxpayers, the latter of whom, at a rate of 52 percent so far, say the tax rate is the most important issue. These issues are inseparable, of course. However, a fair interpretation, if that percentage is truly representative city-wide, is that taxpayers are telling the Council to look first at what we can afford with a tax rate that is not unfairly burdensome (as 15 cents-plus over three years would be) and only then make informed decisions from that vantage point.

This will be a radical departure from their usual let’s-build-a-school-now-how-can-we-pay-for-it approach, but common sense, fair tax policy and responsible government demand it.

Linda Neighborgall

Via the Internet

