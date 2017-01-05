Temple Rodef Shalom Hosts Empowerment Forum

Women of Temple Rodef Shalom are presenting an empowerment forum called Jewish Women: Moving Forward in 2017 and Beyond on Sunday, Jan. 22 from 2 – 4 p.m. at the temple at 2100 Westmoreland Street.

The forum will feature opportunities for women to reflect and embrace Jewish values and learn what action they can take on issues such as health care, pay equity, climate change, racial justice and more.

“Through direct service, social activism, and philanthropy, we can find ways to use our strength, compassion, and resources for positive social change,” said the invitation to the forum.

Admission to the forum is free, but those who plan to attend can register for the event at trswomensempowerment17.eventbrite.com. For more information, email Karen Menichelli at karenm@menidavis.com or Malinda Zimmerman at malindaz85@gmail.com.

