Barry Buschow, foreground with Falls Church City Council behind him, until recently a veritable lifelong resident of Falls Church, was presented with two City Council proclamations of appreciation Monday night, one for his service on the Economic Development Authority from 2013-2016 and the other for his service as the City’s representative on the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority, in particular as an advocate for the W&OD Trail, from 1990 to 2016.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments