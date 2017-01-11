Tinner Hill Sponsoring MLK Day ‘March for Unity’

By Sam Tabachnik

This Monday on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation is sponsoring a March for Unity, Racial Healing and Justice, followed by a panel and discussion. The event on Jan. 16 is designed to “focus attention on the need for communities to come together in demanding justice for those whose rights are in danger of being violated and to begin a dialogue on solutions to heal our nation’s divisiveness,” a release for the march stated.

Marchers will gather by the Tinner Hill Civil Rights Monument (corner of Tinner Hill Road and South Washington Street/Lee Highway) at 12:30 p.m., and the march will begin by 1 p.m. The activities at City Hall will begin by 2 p.m. Parking will be available at the Lincoln at Tinner Hill underground parking, where the march will begin, and at the Falls Church City Hall and Community Center parking lots.

